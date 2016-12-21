Private prisons CEO salivates over 'more detention...
Corrections Corporation of America CEO Damon Hininger said this week that he expects profits to soar under the new president's immigration policy. Although CCA's stock dipped over the summer after the Justice Department announced plans to phase out the use of private prisons, Donald Trump's win caused the company's share price to skyrocket 43 percent on election day alone.
