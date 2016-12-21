Officials search for inmate walkoff
Officials with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services say an inmate did not return after being given an approved leave on Tuesday, December 27. CieAndre Frink describe as "5'3 and weighs about 190 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium-dark complexion."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|johngirl
|11
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC