New Idaho director of Correction to further prison reforms
In this Dec. 14, 2016 photo, Henry Atencio, who has been promoted to the director of the Idaho Department of Corrections following the departure of Kevin Kempf, speaks in Boise, Idaho. Kempf left the department to take a new position as the executive director of the Association of State Correctional Administrators.
