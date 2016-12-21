InvenSense's Stock Soars To Lead NYSE Gainers After TDK Merger Deal

InvenSense Inc.'s stock soared 17% toward a 16-month high in morning trade Wednesday, enough to be the top gainer on the NYSE, after the sensor platform maker agreed to be acquired by Japan's TDK Corp. in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. Under terms of the deal, TDK will pay $13 for each InvenSense share, a 20% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $10.84.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.