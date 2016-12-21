Invensense, Inc. Shareholder Alert: R...

Invensense, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of InvenSense, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by TDK Corporation , in a transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of InvenSense will receive $13.00 in cash for each share of InvenSense common stock.

