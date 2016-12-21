Invensense, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of InvenSense, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by TDK Corporation , in a transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of InvenSense will receive $13.00 in cash for each share of InvenSense common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|johngirl
|11
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC