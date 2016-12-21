Inmates now able to communicate with family members through Skype
Adult and juvenile inmates being held at the Tower Street Correctional Centre have been afforded the opportunity of speaking with family members anywhere in the world through a new Skype programme. The Department of Correctional Services launched the programme on December 9, at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, which allows inmates to video chat with relatives.
