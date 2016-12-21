Inmates now able to communicate with ...

Inmates now able to communicate with family members through Skype

Read more: The Gleaner

Adult and juvenile inmates being held at the Tower Street Correctional Centre have been afforded the opportunity of speaking with family members anywhere in the world through a new Skype programme. The Department of Correctional Services launched the programme on December 9, at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, which allows inmates to video chat with relatives.

