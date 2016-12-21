Could Jub Jub be home by Christmas?

The Department of Correctional Services has clarified rumours about hip-hop star Molemo"Jub Jub" Maarohanye's reportedly imminent release from prison following his visit to his parents' home this weekend. Maarohanye and co-accused Themba Tshabalala are serving an eight-year sentence each for killing four teenagers while drag-racing in Soweto in 2010.

