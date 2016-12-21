Correctional Services beef up security after St Albans prison riot
The Department of Correctional Services says its festive season safety operations will continue at other prisons across the country after the brawl involving inmates and officials at St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth. On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla and the department's national commissioner, Zach Modise, visited injured officials at a Port Elizabeth hospital.
