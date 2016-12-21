Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Ma...

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share, Growth, Competitor...

Key Players in market are United Technologies Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Dover Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Ali Group S.p.A. PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scenario The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is driven by surging urbanization and expansion of hypermarket and supermarket in developing countries of Asia pacific and Latin America. The significant growth in the number of supermarket and hypermarket in developing market has boosted the demand of energy efficient refrigeration equipment in recent years.

