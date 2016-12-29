.com | Correctional Service under the ANC cannot be taken serious

A foreign coach might be the answer to the Springboks' woes as he will be unbiased, impartial and not connected to anyone, writes Stanley Hermanus . It is really saddening to note that the Department of Correctional Services top management and political head would rather choose to put emphasis on breach of security then speaking to the issue of short staffed and how much it can really compromise institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.