Chattanooga, Chesterfield and Garland Police Departments Deploy Body...
These orders were received in the fourth quarter of 2016 and will be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017. Chesterfield County Police Department : 450 Flex 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|johngirl
|11
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC