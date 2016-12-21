Blue Chips Ahoy: Our Top 10 Tech M&A ...

Blue Chips Ahoy: Our Top 10 Tech M&A Picks For 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Over the past six months, three of our equity picks in the Samadhi Capital Client Portfolio have been acquired: ARM Holdings , by the Japanese firm Softbank; Infoblox , by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners; and InvenSense , by Japanese electronic-parts maker TDK Corp. Together, these gems represented over $33.8b in M&A value. While we are focused on ensuring our portfolio companies have what it takes to be long-term over-performers, there's nothing quite like having your hard work and research validated by an outside firm that sees the same value we do .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec 3 Go Blue Forever 8
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Oct '16 johngirl 11
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC