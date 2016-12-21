Blue Chips Ahoy: Our Top 10 Tech M&A Picks For 2017

Over the past six months, three of our equity picks in the Samadhi Capital Client Portfolio have been acquired: ARM Holdings , by the Japanese firm Softbank; Infoblox , by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners; and InvenSense , by Japanese electronic-parts maker TDK Corp. Together, these gems represented over $33.8b in M&A value. While we are focused on ensuring our portfolio companies have what it takes to be long-term over-performers, there's nothing quite like having your hard work and research validated by an outside firm that sees the same value we do .

