Alarm Lock Releases New Full Line Catalog

The new 28-page catalog includes a range of product lines, including: standalone Trilogy electronic keyless access locks, networked wireless Trilogy Networx locks and the customizable ArchiTech Designer Networx Series. New additions to the catalog: second generation Networx gateways and expanders; the ArchiTech Series, now featuring Bluetooth LE technology and iLock App; and expanded school solutions including the DL2700LD, featuring classroom lockdown indicator bar and key fob activation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.