Xiaomi Goes Old School to Reclaim Smartphone Crown in China

Xiaomi Corp. pioneered an online flash-sales model that lifted it to dizzying heights and made it Asia's most valuable startup, but it's since fallen on hard times. Now it's counting on old-fashioned retail to make a comeback, and that's proving a much stiffer challenge. soul-searching by billionaire co-founder Lei Jun. From Harbin in the chilly northeast to glitzy eastern Shanghai, it aims to build 1,000 "Mi Homes" by 2019 -- about twice Apple Inc. 's global store count -- that will rake in an envisioned 70 billion yuan in sales by 2021. Xiaomi -- which has no real track record running stores or armies of sales reps -- wants to set an upmarket tone for its brand by building its own signature outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.