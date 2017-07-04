Xiaomi Goes Old School to Reclaim Sma...

Xiaomi Goes Old School to Reclaim Smartphone Crown in China

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Xiaomi Corp. pioneered an online flash-sales model that lifted it to dizzying heights and made it Asia's most valuable startup, but it's since fallen on hard times. Now it's counting on old-fashioned retail to make a comeback, and that's proving a much stiffer challenge.  soul-searching by billionaire co-founder Lei Jun. From Harbin in the chilly northeast to glitzy eastern Shanghai, it aims to build 1,000 "Mi Homes" by 2019 -- about twice Apple Inc. 's global store count -- that will rake in an envisioned 70 billion yuan in sales by 2021. Xiaomi -- which has no real track record running stores or armies of sales reps -- wants to set an upmarket tone for its brand by building its own signature outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC