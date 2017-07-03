WROC-TVa s Bello promoted to vice pre...

WROC-TVa s Bello promoted to vice president, general manager

1 hr ago

Nexstar Media Group Inc. has promoted Wendy Bello to vice president and general manager of WROC-TV and associated digital services, including Rochesterfirst.com. In a statement, Bello said she looks forward to making a larger impact on the Rochester community as she enters her new role.

