The DexYP Merger: Seeking to Leverage 'Content and Connections'

Dex 's acquisition of YP will give the combined entity a national scale that starts with 5,000 sales reps and roughly 700,000 SMB customers. It also gets an important opportunity to lower costs by combining operations; rebrand in a meaningful way; build and acquire tools to help SMBs land new customers and engage existing ones; and build a network for other SMB marketing vendors and tools providers.

Chicago, IL

