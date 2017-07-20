Schafer: Wage hike will reshape dinin...

Schafer: Wage hike will reshape dining experiences in Minneapolis

With Minneapolis charging ahead with a $15 per hour minimum wage last week, Minneapolis restaurant owners are already well down the road to figuring out a new model for the table service segment of the local industry. The restaurant service we have long known - friendly people taking our order and providing other help at our table and getting paid largely with tips - seems on its way out.

Chicago, IL

