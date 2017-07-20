Rixos the Palm Dubai Records Highest ...

Rixos the Palm Dubai Records Highest Occupancy Rates During the Holy Month of Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Rixos the Palm Dubai recorded the highest occupancy rate during the Holy Month of Ramadan since its opening in 2013. With an occupancy of 80% and its daily Iftar experience being fully booked consistently, Rixos the Palm Dubai has emerged as the leader of the UAE hospitality market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,313 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC