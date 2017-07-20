'Quite remarkable' fall in houses going to auction
On Wednesday, Hamilton QV HomeValue valuer Stephen Hare said price marketing and negotiations are more desirable and vendors are less inclined to take a risk on auctions. "With the heat now having come out of the market, clearance rates have fallen at auctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC