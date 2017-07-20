Partners: Microsoft Reorganization Wi...

Partners: Microsoft Reorganization Will Sharpen Focus On Industry Solutions And Hot Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CRN

A Microsoft sales and marketing restructuring should bolster the channel's ability to target specific industries with hot emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, solution providers told CRN. Tony Safoian, president and CEO of Los Angeles-based SADA Systems, said that while he is awaiting the full details of the restructuring "what we do know is that this shift is a positive one, in terms of the re-emphasis on specialized areas of technology in enterprise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC