Partners: Microsoft Reorganization Will Sharpen Focus On Industry Solutions And Hot Technologies

A Microsoft sales and marketing restructuring should bolster the channel's ability to target specific industries with hot emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, solution providers told CRN. Tony Safoian, president and CEO of Los Angeles-based SADA Systems, said that while he is awaiting the full details of the restructuring "what we do know is that this shift is a positive one, in terms of the re-emphasis on specialized areas of technology in enterprise."

