Microsoft to Lay Off - Thousands' of ...

Microsoft to Lay Off - Thousands' of Workers

3 hrs ago

Tech giant Microsoft is set to layoff "thousands" of employees around the world as it looks to reconfigure its sales force, according to a report Sunday by TechCrunch . The restructuring will look to internally merge the company's subject-matter expert divisions and its enterprise customer unit; the Seattle-based company is expected to announce the job cuts later this week.

Chicago, IL

