Microsoft Said to Plan Sales Reorganization Focused on Cloud

Microsoft Corp. is planning a global sales reorganization to better focus on selling cloud software, according to people familiar with the matter. The restructuring is scheduled to be announced as soon as next week and will impact the Worldwide Commercial Business under Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois' global sales and marketing group, the people said.

