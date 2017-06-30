Microsoft reorganizes its global sale...

Microsoft reorganizes its global sales force to focus on cloud services

PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft reorganized its global sales force to heighten its focus on selling cloud services instead of standalone pieces of software, The Verge reports citing The Wall Street Journal. The reorganization, just the latest in a series of structural changes the company has undergone since former CEO Steve Ballmer resigned and Satya Nadella took over in 2014, won't immediately result in layoffs.

