Microsoft plans Cloud-focused reorganisation, layoffs likely

San Francisco, July 2 - With Microsoft putting emphasis on its Cloud-computing products instead of licences for boxed software, the technology giant is likely to reorganise its sales groups, resulting in layoffs, media reported. A formal announcement could be made by next week, Seattle Times reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

