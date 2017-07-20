Microsoft Layoffs Expected Amongst Talk of Restructured Cloud Sales

Microsoft is expected to announce a major restructuring of its cloud services today, with thousands of jobs on the line Microsoft is expected to announce a major reorganization of its sales team today that will place renewed focus on its cloud-based products and will result in potential layoffs. According to reports from the Reuters news agency , staff at the Redmond, Wash.-based giant were told Monday that the reorganization would affect both sales and marketing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.