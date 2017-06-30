Forrester Wave Finds 3 Trends Reshapi...

Forrester Wave Finds 3 Trends Reshaping Sales Force Automation

Forrester named three leaders in its latest Wave for Sales Force Automation, but predicts changes in the next 12 months According to the recently released Forrester Wave for Sales Force Automation , newly emerging SFA products and technologies are adding new solutions to the traditional sales management capabilities which focus on seller empowerment. Forrester notes vendors moving to develop what it calls an "ecosystem" of seller-focused technologies with a lot of artificial intelligence built into the mix.

