Forrester Wave Finds 3 Trends Reshaping Sales Force Automation
Forrester named three leaders in its latest Wave for Sales Force Automation, but predicts changes in the next 12 months According to the recently released Forrester Wave for Sales Force Automation , newly emerging SFA products and technologies are adding new solutions to the traditional sales management capabilities which focus on seller empowerment. Forrester notes vendors moving to develop what it calls an "ecosystem" of seller-focused technologies with a lot of artificial intelligence built into the mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC