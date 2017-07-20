For Lenovo's B2B Group, Digital Underpins The Infrastructure Sale

The target audience for Lenovo's Data Center Group is the definition of niche: chief information officers at Fortune 500 companies who are in the market for complex storage, networking and server solutions. "We're not interested in big, general blasts of information - that's not going to yield results," said Roderick Lappin, SVP of global sales and marketing at Lenovo DGC, which was created through the 2014 acquisition of IBM's x86 server business.

