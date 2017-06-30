Emerging Techs Take Center Stage at D&H Summer Show

Distributor D&H's annual Mid-Atlantic Summer Technology Show held court once again at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa., last week, with new infusions of vendors, trainings, and some proactive management/sales floor structure tweaks that represent what Mary Campbell, vice president of marketing, told Dealerscope were indicative of the company's evolutionary strategies. "Our business is up," Campbell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.