ELKO activates sales force in Poland

ELKO Group extends its business presence to a well-established neighbouring market by outsourcing a local sales team for IT & Consumer products. ELKO's extensive product portfolio, multi-regional coverage and particular East European market expertise, combined with the local market experience provided by the team of IT industry professionals, should generate significant incremental business opportunities for Polish channel partners.

