ELKO activates sales force in Poland
ELKO Group extends its business presence to a well-established neighbouring market by outsourcing a local sales team for IT & Consumer products. ELKO's extensive product portfolio, multi-regional coverage and particular East European market expertise, combined with the local market experience provided by the team of IT industry professionals, should generate significant incremental business opportunities for Polish channel partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC