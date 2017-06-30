DWWA judge profile: Matt Deller MW

DWWA judge profile: Matt Deller MW

Matt Deller MW is the Chief Wine Officer for WineAccess, who are leading the online revolution in direct-to-consumer fine wine e-commerce. Previously he was Director of Fine Wine Development for Constellation Brands, involved in developing the sales strategy and transformation of Robert Mondavi Winery, The Prisoner Wine Company, Mount Veeder Winery and Ruffino Estates.

