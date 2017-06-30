Coast & Country Hotels Joins HotelREZ

Coast & Country Hotels Joins HotelREZ

Coast & Country Hotels, part of the Shearings Leisure Group, has extended its hotel distribution to the Global Distribution Systems for the first time ever, joining HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts ' HO chain code. Historically popular as coach tour destinations for Shearings Holidays, Coast & Country Hotels now also provide the perfect backdrop to elegant weddings, productive business meetings, and pleasant holiday getaways.

