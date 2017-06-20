What Lawyers Need to Know: Sales and Marketing Are Not the Same Thing
First, lawyers still struggle to understand marketing, as demonstrated by the fact that most lawyers' marketing considerations are limited to one of marketing's four P's: marketing communication and other forms of Promotion . In either context individual lawyer activity or institutional business function selling remains the new kid on the law firm block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC