WAGO Appoints Brad Sedoris as Regional Sales Manager for Kentucky
Brad Sedoris is the latest addition to the southeastern sales force and will be covering Kentucky as regional sales manager. With a degree in Electrical Engineering and 23 years in the industry, Sedoris brings a rich repertoire of knowledge and experience to WAGO .
