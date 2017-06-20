Vehicle makers brace for short-term loss

Vehicle makers brace for short-term loss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Today

Chennai: Passenger vehicle makers have resorted to differential distribution and sales strategy ahead of the roll out of goods and services tax. Ltd have chosen to curtail dispatches to dealers only marginally and offering steep discounts in a bid to ensure that buyers do not postpone purchase till GST gets implemented, others car market leader, Motor Ltd, have reduced the shipment to the dealerships drastically to ensure the dealerships are able to liquidate the stock ahead of the roll out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC