Turbonomic 5.9 Goes Deep On AWS, Azure, Takes Aim At VMware's vRealize Platform

With its latest release, Turbonomic has fired a shot across the bow of VMware's vRealize cloud management platform, by introducing public cloud migration planning, budgeting and cost forecasting for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Turbonomic says the introduction of Turbonomic 5.9 makes it the only single software platform to allow workload monitoring and automation across on-premises and public cloud environments in real time.

