Trio of commercial properties for sale

The land and buildings housing New Zealand's only two-in-one petrol service station and drive-through laundromat business headline a trio of commercial properties currently on the market for sale in Rotorua. The Challenge-branded petrol station and laundromat at 330 Malfroy Road in Westbrook sits within a 260 square metre building on some 2022 square metres of freehold land zoned for suburban retail use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.