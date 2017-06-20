Three people arrested after complaint about cold callers
Lisburn Police arrested three people at the weekend after responding to a complaint from a local householder about "pushy" cold callers going door-to-door trying to sell home improvement services. "Yesterday, we responded to a call from someone in Lisburn who had been made to feel uncomfortable by pushy callers at their door offering home improvement services.
