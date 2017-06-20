Tech tools boost accessory sales
In 2007, dealer Bobby Hennessey began having salespeople pitch accessories to customers sooner and then rewarding employees for accessory sales. In 2015, he added Reynolds and Reynolds' AddOnAuto, a digital tool that lets customers accessorize a virtual depiction of their vehicles on a big-screen display while they work out a deal.
