Structural Concepts Adds Exec
Structural Concepts, a leading designer and manufacturer of refrigerated display cases, has announced the appointment of Wayne Martin as foodservice regional sales manager, effective immediately. Wayne joins the Structural Concepts sales management team with 30 years of experience in commercial foodservice equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC