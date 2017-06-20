Secret behind the success of India's stem cell firms

Endorsement by celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan among others and increasing awareness among customers are helping stem cell firms grow the brand footprint Image: A piece of a three-dimensional bone structure obtained from the stem cells of a patient at Brussels' Saint Luc Hospital. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters It took nearly five years for Chennai-based LifeCell, one of the country's first umbilical cord stem cell banks that set up shop in 2004, to acquire 400 units a month.

