Salesforce Rolls Out Einstein ABM Email Marketing Daily a " 6 minutes ago

6 minutes ago
Salesforce's new Einstein Account Based Marketing adds a predictive and targeted account-based marketing solution to Salesforce's cloud ecosystem. Users can also choose to extend the ABM functionality through Salesforce's AppExchange.
