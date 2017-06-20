Sales & Support Representative-Specia...

Sales & Support Representative-Specialty Retail

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Publishers Marketplace

Ingram Content Group , is currently seeking a Sales & Support Representative with experience in book publishing, book marketing, or book distribution to join our Specialty Gifts Sales team in Berkeley, CA. Our Ingram Publisher Services division brings you the world's largest and most reliable distribution network, combined with a sales team of passionate book lovers and access to the industry's leading e-book and print-on-demand technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers Marketplace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May 24 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC