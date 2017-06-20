Sackett-Waconia Restructures Its Sales Force

Sackett-Waconia has added three new positions to their sales team, John Lamneck as Regional Account Manager - Eastern U.S.; Craig Robinett as Regional Account Manager - Pacific North West; and Hoss Johnson as Regional Account Manager-Midwest. In the swiftly changing fertilizer industry, Sackett-Waconia remains determined to serve their customers in the most comprehensive and streamlined way, by working directly with customers to meet their needs.

