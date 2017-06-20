Sackett-Waconia Restructures Its Sales Force
Sackett-Waconia has added three new positions to their sales team, John Lamneck as Regional Account Manager - Eastern U.S.; Craig Robinett as Regional Account Manager - Pacific North West; and Hoss Johnson as Regional Account Manager-Midwest. In the swiftly changing fertilizer industry, Sackett-Waconia remains determined to serve their customers in the most comprehensive and streamlined way, by working directly with customers to meet their needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
