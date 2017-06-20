Roland Professional A/V Expands Its S...

Roland Professional A/V Expands Its Sales ForceBy PR Staff - " 6/20/2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pro Sound News

Roland Professional A/V announces two key appointments to its national sales force, expanding the reach and scope of the sales channel for dealers and end users alike. The announcement was made by Jeremy Engel, National Sales Manager for Roland's Professional A/V division, and reflects the brand's ongoing growth and expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May 24 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC