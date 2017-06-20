RICHARD CARLSON JOINS SELECT SIRES AS BEEF MANAGER Jun. 19, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release Select Sires GenerVations is pleased to announce the hiring of Richard Carlson as beef manager. Carlson will be responsible for leading the Select Sires GenerVations beef program, including development of the beef sire lineup, representative sales force, as well as marketing and sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.