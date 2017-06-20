RedHill Biopharma Initiates Promotion of DonnatalA and EnteraGamA in the U.S.

RedHill has initiated commercial activities in the U.S. with its gastrointestinal-focused sales force, promoting two gastrointestinal specialty products, Donnatal TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2017 -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. , a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced the initiation of the promotion of two gastrointestinal specialty products, Donnatal RedHill's U.S. commercial operations, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, include a gastrointestinal-focused sales force of more than 30 sales representatives promoting Donnatal in the U.S. This strategic step marks the transition of RedHill into a revenue-generating, gastrointestinal-focused, specialty pharmaceutical company ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.