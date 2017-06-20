Quantzig to Host a Webinar on Analyti...

Quantzig to Host a Webinar on Analytics for Commercial Excellence in the Healthcare Industry

The 45-minute webinar will take place on June 21st and 22nd, focusing on the envisions of the application of analytics for commercial excellence in the healthcare industry by the year 2020 . Commercial excellence teams of pharma majors are directly facing intense top/bottom line pressure and looking for innovative commercial models to maximize sales, marketing and customer responsiveness.

Chicago, IL

