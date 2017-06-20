Portland woman sues CenturyLink, alle...

Portland woman sues CenturyLink, alleging overbilling, hidden fees

A Portland woman is suing CenturyLink for allegedly overcharging her after salespeople came to her door last year offering cheap, superfast internet access. The class-action lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday by Portland "underdog" attorney Michael Fuller and by Los Angeles firm Geragos & Geragos.

