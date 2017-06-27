Ontario proposes banning real estate ...

Ontario proposes banning real estate agents from representing seller and buyer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Ontario is proposing banning the practice of double ending, in which a real estate agent represents both a buyer and a seller in a transaction. The Liberal government announced its 16-point housing plan earlier this year, with centrepiece planks of a 15 per cent foreign buyer tax and expanded rent controls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC