Ontario proposes banning real estate agents from representing both seller and buyer
Consumers have raised concerns that the financial incentives in double-ended deals might lead to agents engaging in unethical behaviour, officials say. The Ontario government is proposing banning salespeople from representing both the buyer and seller or more than one potential buyer in a trade, with some limited exceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC